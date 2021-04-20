Song of Horror coming to consoles on May 28

Raiser Games and developer Protocol Games announced today that Song of Horror will be coming to both PS4 and Xbox One on May 28.

Song of Horror first debuted for PC via Steam with Episodes 1 and 2 in October 19, Episode 3 in December 2019, Episode 4 in January 2020, and Episode 5 in May 2020. When the console version releases next month, it will have all five episodes.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Raiser Games:

At its heart, Song of Horror is a non-combat adventure where the focus is instead on running and hiding, staying silent in the midst of all the terror to avoid triggering unnerving manifestations, capable of bringing the game’s protagonists to the brink of insanity. With the ever-present threat of The Presence keeping players on their toes from start to finish—powered by an AI that adapts to your gameplay—Song of Horror‘s mission to keep you severely spooked is one it never lets up on. – A truly dynamic terror experience: its antagonist, the supernatural entity known only as The Presence, is controlled by an advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) that reacts to your actions and decisions.

– Experience unbearable fear as this otherworldly being responds to your way of playing and hunts you down in unexpected ways, offering a unique experience to every player and gameplay where tension builds up naturally instead of coming from scripted sequences.

– Live this story through the eyes of a varied set of characters related to the story in their own way. Every character is different, and brings their unique point of view to the investigation, allowing them to approach clues and items differently.

– Their actions and decisions will shape the world: some of them will know more or less of certain aspects of the story; some will be more effective against supernatural manifestations, but all of them can die if the Presence gets to them – and death can be permanent. If they die, you will have to pick the story up with another one, and continue the investigation so their deaths are not in vain.

– A mysterious antique shop, a forgotten abbey, an abandoned mental hospital… Each location in Song of Horror is inspired by the classics of the genre. Explore and investigate these haunted places to gather clues and items that will help you solve challenging puzzles while enduring the agonizing tension of the game’s atmosphere.

Check out below the latest trailer: