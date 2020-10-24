Apex Legends Releases November 4 on Steam; Switch Version Delayed

Today EA revealed Apex Legends will launch on Nov. 4 for Steam, making it the perfect time to start, given that is also when the seventh season begins.

While this is good news for some, the Switch version, which was originally planned to launch alongside the Steam version, has been pushed back to 2021, citing performance concerns and problems related to COVID-19.

For those interested in the Steam version of Apex Legends, account progression and unlocks can be carried over between Origin and Steam, meaning you can select the platform you want. However, those looking for a little something extra might want to check out the Steam version regardless, as anyone who logs in during season seven will unlock Portal and Half-Life based gun charms.