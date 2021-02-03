Apex Legends coming to Switch on March 9

Electronic Arts announced today that the Switch version of the critically-acclaimed Apex Legends will launch on March 9.

Apex Legends for the Switch is handled by the developer Panic Button, the same ones who ported Wolfenstein for Switch. The game is expected to support cross-platform play, the latest Apex Legends seasonal content, and more.

With Season 8 launching today for consoles, players jumping in to play the Switch version will be granted 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass, and double XP during the first two weeks.

Here’s an overview of the game:

Conquer with character in Apex Legends, a free-to-play battle royale shooter where legendary characters with powerful abilities team up to battle for fame & fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Master an ever-growing roster of diverse Legends, deep tactical squad play and bold new innovations that level up the Battle Royale experience—all within a rugged world where anything goes. Welcome to the next evolution of Battle Royale. – A Roster of Legendary Characters – Master a growing roster of powerful Legends, each with their own unique personality, strengths and abilities that are easy to pick up but challenging to truly master.

– Build Your Crew – Choose your Legend and combine their unique skills together with other players to form the ultimate crew.

– Strategic Battle Royale – Use your abilities–and your wits–to make strategic calls on the fly, adapting your crew’s strengths to meet new challenges as the match evolves.

– Genre-Evolving Innovation – Experience a brand-new array of innovative features that level up the Battle Royale genre, including Respawn Beacons, Smart Comms, Intelligent Inventory and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

– Sweet, Sweet Loot – Drop in and loot up with a host of powerful weapons, diverse attachments and useful armor to protect you in battle. After the fight, collect a wealth of cosmetic options for personalizing your character and weapons, and unlock new ways to show off during the match.

Apex Legends is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.