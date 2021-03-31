The Elder Scrolls Online coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on June 8

Revealed at today’s ESO: Blackwood Chapter Preview Event, Bethesda announced today that The Elder Scrolls Online will finally be coming to Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 on June 8, 2021.

ESO: Console Enhanced for both PS5 and Xbox Series will offer a major leap forward for the game’s performance and visuals. Below are some of the features that were announced:

Next-Gen Performance: Previously, ESO ran at 30FPS on console, but with the next-generation power of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the game will run at a crisp 60FPS while in “Performance Mode.” If you’re looking for a visual feast, enjoy native 4K at 30FPS in ESO’s “Fidelity Mode.”

Previously, ESO ran at 30FPS on console, but with the next-generation power of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the game will run at a crisp 60FPS while in “Performance Mode.” If you’re looking for a visual feast, enjoy native 4K at 30FPS in ESO’s “Fidelity Mode.” Increased Draw Distance : For players who love to admire ESO’s vast beauty, the game’s draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing a deeper view of the ever-growing world of Tamriel.

: For players who love to admire ESO’s vast beauty, the game’s draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing a deeper view of the ever-growing world of Tamriel. Improved Loading Times : Moving up to next-generation power means loading times on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 have been nearly cut in half on average, enabling console players to remain immersed in ESO’s stunning world with less waiting.

: Moving up to next-generation power means loading times on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 have been nearly cut in half on average, enabling console players to remain immersed in ESO’s stunning world with less waiting. And MUCH more: ESO: Console Enhanced brings about a number of other changes like improved reflections, shadows, depth of field, ambient occlusion with screen space global illumination, along with updated antialiasing and unlocked textures. For full details, be sure to visit us online.

ESO fans can look forward to more information in the weeks leading up to the launch on June 8, 2021.

Check out the preview trailer below for The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced:

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, coming soon to Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

Check back with us near the release date of The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Chapter for our review coverage. Stay tuned.