Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster ‘The World’s Rebirth’ trailer released

Launches May 25 for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam

Atlus released today a new trailer for the much-awaited Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster titled ‘The World’s Rebirth.’

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster features remastered 3D models and backgrounds, suspend save, and more. Fans can look forward to the remaster this May for PS4, PC via Steam and Switch.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Atlus:

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception–an ethereal apocalypse–is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs. This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes: – Remastered 3D models and backgrounds.

– Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels.

– Including an easier difficulty level “Merciful” as free downloadable content.

– Suspend save–save your progress whenever you need!

– Voiced audio–choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

– An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha. This release features fixes as well as patches implemented since the Japan release.

Check out the trailer below for Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.