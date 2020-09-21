Observer: System Redux release date confirmed

Bloober Team and developer Anshar Studios revealed this week that Observer: System Redux will be a launch title for both the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

Xbox Series X and S will launch on November 10, while the PlayStation 5 will release on November 12. The game will retail for $29.99.

“Making Observer: System Redux available for next-gen console players has been a huge focus for the team,” said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babineo in a press release. “Now that both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 release dates are out there, we can finally share our release date news. We know next-gen pricing is a major concern for our fans and we feel that releasing all the new content and upgrades in Observer: System Redux at the same cost as the original Observer is a great way to stay close with our community.“

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing: