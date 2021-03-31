Tennis World Tour 2 Patch Has Been Delayed

Big Ant Studios wanted to release a patch for Tennis World Tour 2 tomorrow. However, now it looks like the update is coming much later.



This update was supposed to be released tomorrow for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Now you can expect to see it sometime in mid-April.



The official Tennis World Tour 2 Twitter page announced the following details.

“Unfortunately the update planned for tomorrow on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC has been delayed. We’re expecting the patch to release mid-April, but are doing everything in our power to launch it as soon as possible. Stay tuned for more updates.“

The game is out now for various different platforms. Hopefully the April patch can further improve the gameplay of the game.