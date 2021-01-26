The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood officially announced

Bethesda is pleased to unveil today that the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online will be called Blackwood and will be released in June for PC/Mac and Stadia, and June 8 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

With the Dark Heart of Skyrim’s year-long adventure about to end, Tamriel is set for another year-long adventure with the Gates of Oblivion.

Here is more information about the upcoming DLC chapter:

GATES OF OBLIVION In the Gates of Oblivion adventure, you can explore a new storyline told throughout all of ESO’s 2021 content releases, including the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition DLCand The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Chapter. In this year-long saga, you will unravel the ambitions and schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Gates of Oblivion Releases:

– Flames of Ambition (March 8 for PC/Mac and Stadia* and March 16 for Xbox One and PlayStation®4)

– Blackwood (June 1 for PC/Mac and Stadia* and June 8 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4)

– Unannounced Q3 DLC dungeon pack (date TBD)

– Unannounced Q4 DLC story zone (date TBD) THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: BLACKWOOD The Elder Scrolls Online’s major Chapter update for 2021, Blackwood, will continue the Gates of Oblivion adventure and feature over 30 hours of new story content, allowing you to explore a colorful part of Tamriel where the diverse culture of the Argonians meets with Imperial ambitions. This Chapter brings all-new adventures and features for you to enjoy, including: – A new zone: Blackwood

– A fiendish main storyline that ties into the Gates of Oblivion adventure

– The new Companions system

– A new 12-player Trial: Rockgrove

– New world events: Oblivion Portals

– New delves, public dungeons, world bosses, and stand-alone quests

– Updates and quality-of-life improvements

Gamers can now pre-purchase the upcoming DLC chapter to receive unique pre-purchase rewards at launch and get immediate access to the game and both the Negahide Welwa Ravager mount and Nightmare Bear cub pet.

Please note that the Nightmare Bear Cub pet is available as a pre-purchase reward only until March 17, 2021, so don’t miss out on this fiery friend!

In addition to these items, you’ll receive the following pre-purchase rewards at launch:

Dremora Kynreeve Outfit

Deadlands Wamasu Pet

1× Iron Atronach Crate

3× Blackwood Treasure Maps

2× Experience Scrolls

Check out the official trailer below:

For more information on The Elder Scrolls: Blackwood, check out the official website.