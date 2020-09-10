Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed By Codemasters

Codemasters has now delayed the release date for Dirt 5. The game will now be released only a few days before the Xbox Series X and S consoles.



Codemasters originally wanted Dirt 5 to be released in October, but now the game will be out on November 6th, 2020. As expected, the game has been delayed in order to polish up the game based on feedback from playable previews.



Codemasters posted the delay announcement on the game’s official Twitter page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

“The release date for Dirt 5 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC has now moved to November 6, 2020, with early access for Amplified Edition players starting on November 3. The game is still set to launch on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year, followed by Google Stadia in 2021.

“It sucks, we know. Seriously, we can’t thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around Dirt 5, ever since its reveal back in May. The positive feedback we’ve received from hands-on preview sessions has blown us away, too. The start line is now a little further away, but it’s still very much in sight.“

“Don’t forget: anyone who owns Dirt 5 on current-gen consoles will still be entitled to the relevant next-gen optimised version, when it launches, free of charge.“

“More Dirt 5 news and brand new gameplay is coming your way between now and November. Get ready for first looks at new cars and locations, the final car list, more next-gen feature details, and a full reveal of Dirt 5’s multiplayer features. Stick around – we’re just getting started.”

The game will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.