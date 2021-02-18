The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming to Switch

Nintendo is pleased to announce at today’s Direct Presentation that the much-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be coming to Switch on July 16 for $59.99.

With the Switch version of Skyward Sword HD, players can expect improved visuals, intuitive motion controls, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game soars onto Nintendo Switch! Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Master Realistic Swordplay that Matches Your Movements Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.

Check out below the announcement trailer of Skyward Sword HD coming to Switch:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is currently available for Nintendo Wii U. As always, check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of the Switch version. Stay tuned.