Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity getting an Expansion Pass

First of the two planned DLC will release sometime in June 2021

Nintendo and KOEI Tecmo announced at today’s Direct Presentation an Expansion Pass for their critically-acclaimed Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for the Nintendo switch.

The Expansion Pass will include two waves of downloadable contents for only $19.99. Additionally, an in-game weapon and costume for Link will be included for those who purchase starting on May 28.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

Expand your quest to save Hyrule with upcoming downloadable content, as two waves of DLC are coming to the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass downloadable content. Newly added characters, stages and more are all on their way, with the first wave coming in June and the second hitting in November. Purchase this Expansion Pass starting today for $19.99 to get both waves of DLC as they are released. You'll also get an additional in-game weapon and costume for Link as a purchase bonus starting on May 28! June 2021

– Expanded roster

– Newly added weapon types

– New challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab

– Newly added challenging enemies Wave 2 (November 2021)

– New character vignettes

– Newly added stages

– Expanded roster

– New battle skills for existing character

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now for Switch.

Check out the announcement trailer below: