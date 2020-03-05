Zombie Army Trilogy coming to Switch on March 31

Rebellion announced today that Zombie Army Trilogy will be launching for Nintendo Switch on March 31.

Zombie Army Trilogy is a port of all three Zombie Army games that first debuted on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2015. Players can look forward to three-story campaigns, a horde mode, and can be played in both single to four players co-cooperatively.

One of the new features on the Switch version is a local wireless co-op, motion controls, and support of the new friend invite system.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Rebellion:

Travel to 1945 and slay on-the-go as you face off against the massive hordes that comprise Hitler’s Nazi zombie army. Use sniper rifles, machine guns and shotguns to rip through the waves of undead, and take on the demon dictator himself in an incredible final battle!



Zombie Army Trilogy comes with everything previously released on consoles. Survive three intense story campaigns and take on Horde Mode, all available either in singleplayer or drop-in, drop-out co-op for up to four players.



On Switch, Zombie Army Trilogy offers brand new features:



– Local wireless co-op

– Motion controls

– Pro Controller and HD Rumble support

– Supports new friend invite system

Check out the new trailer below: