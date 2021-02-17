FPS Boost for backward compatible games announced for Xbox Series

Microsoft announced today that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be getting the FPS Boost feature for select backward compatible games that boost frame rates.

“We partnered closely with developers to enhance the experience while maintaining the game’s original intent. And while not applicable to all games, these new techniques can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the capabilities of the hardware at the time.” Paul Eng of Xbox said in an Xbox Wire post.

Currently, there are five compatible games that will make use of the FPS Boost feature and they are the following games: Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2.

“We chose this initial collection of titles not only because they are popular among fans, but to highlight several different ways that FPS Boost can improve your experience. For example, New Super Lucky’s Tale can now run up to 120 frames per second (fps) and UFC 4 delivers improved framerate performance specifically on Xbox Series S and can now run at 60fps.”

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can try out the new FPS Boost feature as a few games like New Super Lucky’s Tale and Sniper Elite 4 currently supports it.