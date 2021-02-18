Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection announced for consoles

KOEI Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection today for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Fans of Ninja Gaiden wanting to play the three games; Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge can look forward to the collection on June 10 worldwide.

“Ninja Gaiden is one of the most important and monumental titles for the Team Ninja brand, but we haven’t been able to release the series title on current generation platforms, so I am very delighted to be able to release it in this format as a trilogy,” says Team Ninja chief head Yosuke Hayashi in a press release. “If you enjoy challenging action games, we hope you will give it a try.”

Here’s an overview of the Master Collection, via KOEI Tecmo:

The collection, slated to launch on June 10, 2021, will package the classic game Ninja Gaiden Sigma alongside beloved titles NNinja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge—with most of the previously released game modes and downloadable content costumes in one thrilling collection. The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection brings the renowned action games to PC and consoles, allowing fans and newcomers alike to experience the tale of “super ninja” Ryu Hayabusa as he battles deadly fiends causing chaos around the world. Ninja Gaiden Sigma , originally released in 2007, set the standard of high-speed action for the series – introducing dual-wielding weapons, and a Mission Mode alongside its gripping Story Mode. Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 , originally released in 2009, continued Hayabusa’s journey alongside characters Ayane, Rachel, and Momiji, with four difficulty levels testing player’s battle techniques with every heart-stopping fight. The latest entry, em>Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, originally released in 2012, upped the challenge with powerful new enemies and fiercely violent depictions, as well as bringing Kasumi into the action, making it the series’ most alluring white-knuckle experience to date. The nostalgic yet timeless action of the three games offers a highly responsive and challenging experience – with battles that require defensive and offensive moves similar to fighting games. Players can enjoy playing as the fan-favorite ninja, Ryu Hayabusa, alongside the additional characters such as Ayane, Rachel, Momiji and Kasumi as they appeared in the original version of the games. Master your favorite characters in intense action-packed battles like only the em>Ninja Gaiden series can deliver. Nioh 2 Collaboration To celebrate the reveal of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, Team Ninja will also run a special collaboration with Nioh 2. The development team have created the “Dragon Ninja” skin, which players can use to transform themselves into Ryu Hayabusa, the protagonist of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. Players who own Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC) or Nioh 2 (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4) can download this costume for use in-game starting on February 18—with further details on this collaboration detailed on the official Nioh 2 website.

Check out the announcement trailer for the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection below: