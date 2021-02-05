Destruction AllStars Has At Least a Year of Content Planned

Earlier this month players got to experience delayed PS5 launch title Destruction AllStars, which is currently free with Plus, but it seems there is plenty to see in the future.

In an interview with Eurogamer, John McLaughlin, senior producer and Sony XDev, and Colin Berry, game director at Lucid Games, revealed a number of exciting things about Destruction AllStars. Perhaps the most interesting is that they plan to have a good amount of support for the newly launched title.

When asked what kind of support they will provide in the first couple of months, McLaughlin said the following:

So we’ve got a plan. The first couple of months is basically letting people play the game, get into the game, of course we’re gonna look at the analytics and look at what people are playing. While we’ve got a plan for the forthcoming year, we’ve got loads of cool stuff coming, we do want to engage with that community, we want to listen to what they’re saying. It’s important for life services to be able to pivot, you know, and listen to what people are saying. We’re hoping that people will enjoy all the modes. But I’m pretty sure that we still think that people really are drawn to it. And then it’s a kind of, I mean, the game is quite modular. So when we’ve been playing it in development, it’s kind of like we’ve had ideas within modes, that although we’ve settled on something, those ideas are still there. And we can quickly turn modes into something new. So there’s always going to be something new to keep on coming back to so whether its modes, its cosmetics, it’s actual new vehicles and characters and things like that, it’s going to be a tonne of stuff for people to come back and play. Eurogamer interview with Lucid Games

Unfortunately, specifics were not revealed but it’s good to know anyone hooked by the quirky destruction racer will have a something to look forward to.