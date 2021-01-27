Free PlayStation Plus February 2021 Games Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today the free games PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting for the month of February 2021.

The games that will be coming next month include Control: Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie, and Destruction AllStars. All of these three games are great games PlayStation Plus subscribers should definitely download and play.

Here’s an overview of the games, via SIE:

Destruction AllStars (PS5) Entertain the crowds by bringing controlled chaos to the vehicular combat arena of this metal-crunching multiplayer game*. Pick one of 16 superstar competitors, then leap into four game modes, using timing, tactics and skills to cause carnage behind the wheel or create havoc with your parkour skills. Perfect your character’s abilities – including a hero vehicle unique to them – to give you the edge in free-for-all battles or team challenges and become Global Destruction Federation Champion. The game also supports PS5’s Game Help feature**, giving you hints and tips to become the ultimate destructive machine without the need to leave the game. Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5 and PS4) Master supernatural abilities and wield a shape-shifting sidearm in this third-person action-adventure from Remedy Entertainment (Max Payne, Alan Wake). Take on the role of Jesse Faden, Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, whose New York headquarters are breached by an ominous enemy. Despite outward appearances, the skyscraper’s interior is vast and ever-shifting. You’ll need to explore – and weaponize – this unpredictable environment to clean house and repel the invaders. The Ultimate Edition includes the base game as well as The Foundation and AWE expansions. And on PS5 console, use the console’s Game Help feature** for hints and walkthroughs to help you solve puzzles and overcome challenges as you explore the Oldest House. Concrete Genie (PS4) Pick up a magic paintbrush and return the polluted town of Denska to its former bright and bustling seaside self in this touching and multi-award winning action-adventure. Cleanse streets and alleyways, then use your Living Paint to create mischievous Genies whose magical powers will aid you in overcoming puzzles and seeing off bullies who pursue you. The game also includes two additional modes built especially for PS VR to let you further unleash your creativity***.

Additionally, don’t forget to download the three games – Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and GreedFall – to your library before the January 2021 line up gets replaced on Monday, February 1!