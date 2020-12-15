Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood first look gameplay released

Out on February 4, 2021

Nacon and developer Cyanide released today the first look gameplay video of the highly-anticipated Werewolf: The Apocalpyse – Earthblood for consoles and PC.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is a beat ’em up-oriented action RPG based in the Werewolf: The Apocalypse universe. It will be released on February 4, 2021, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

In the first look gameplay trailer that was released today, gamers will get to see the forms, abilities, and skills of the game’s character Cahal, an exiled werewolf. It will also have developer commentary.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo