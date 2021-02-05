Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 Unlikely to Release in 2021

Earlier today Activision did their yearly earnings call, where they noted Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 are unlikely to release in 2021.

This really shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Given how high profile both expected titles are and the lack of information we have on either, it was probably an extremely early announcement.

It also likely helps that a lot of people still have Cyberpunk 2077 fresh in their head and no one wants to be the next game to be extremely hyped only to end up with an underwhelming release. But, if nothing else, hopefully we will hear more about them as we get closer to their release.