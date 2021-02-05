Official Sonic Mania Lego Set Announced

The Lego Group has now officially confirmed it will be releasing a special Sonic Mania Lego set based on the Lego Ideas project.



Brick builder Viv Grannell submitted her idea to Lego Ideas and the project needed backing from The Lego Group. With huge fan support of over 10,000 votes, the Sonic Mania Lego set has become a reality.



The set is based on the Green Hill Zone from the hit game released in 2017. The toy features a minifigure of Sonic himself as well as Doctor Eggman in a robotic suit.



Viv Grannell says of her approach: “ I have been interested in the world of Sonic since I was almost born, and it fits the LEGO system so well that I spent almost a year garnering support. enough for all of this to happen. 10,000 people validating my idea is already impressive even with the help of my friends and family, but seeing it selected for production is the most exciting secret I have ever had to keep! ”

Commenting on this collaboration, Director of Brand Licensing of SEGA® Europe Ltd, Jason Rice, said: “ At SEGA we have always encouraged fans to contribute to the legacy of the Sonic license through their own creations, and it’s wonderful to see that the tradition continues with the LEGO Ideas® program. We are excited to be working with Viv and the LEGO Group, and we hope this inspires fans to create their own Sonic the Hedgehog ™ experiences for generations to come . ”

We will still have to wait for a release date for the Lego set, but hopefully it will be out sooner rather than later.