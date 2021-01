The Medium latest trailer explains ‘What does a Medium do?’

Bloober Team released today a new trailer for The Medium that explains what it means to be a medium like Marianne – the game’s protagonist – and showcases some of the unique psychic abilities she is able to use to navigate the spirit world and unravel its mysteries.

Additionally, Bloober Team also released an updated PC System Requirements via a new infographic.

With The Medium offering ray-tracing, gamers who have RTX GPU cards will be able to take advantage of that new feature. Those who have RTX 3080 will be able to max out the graphic settings, giving players a chance to fully experience the game at its best fidelity.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bloober Team:

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an abandoned communist resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time. The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features patented dual-reality gameplay and an original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka. – Become a Medium – Wield unique psychic abilities reserved for those with the gift. Travel between the realities or explore them both at the very same time. Use the Out of Body experience to investigate places where your real-world self can’t go. Create energy shields and deliver powerful spirit blasts to survive the spirit world and its otherworldly dangers.

– See What’s Hidden – Delve deep into a mature and morally ambiguous story, where nothing is what it seems and everything has another side. As a medium you see, hear and experience more than others, and with every new perspective you will change your perception on what happened at the Niwa resort.

– Play in Two Worlds at the Same Time – Never-seen-before and officially patented gameplay that plays out across two worlds displayed at the same time. Explore the physical world and the spirit world simultaneously, and use the interactions between them to solve dual-reality puzzles, unlock new paths, and awaken memories of past events.

– Enter a Dark Reality Inspired by Beksinski – The Medium’s spirit world is a dark mirror reflection of our reality, a grim and unsettling place where our unpunished deeds, evil urges, and vile secrets manifest themselves and can take on a form. This world has been invented and designed under the inspiration of Zdzisław Beksinski’s paintings, Polish dystopian surrealist internationally recognized for his distinctive and strikingly ominous style.

– Music by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski – Immerse yourself in the disturbing and oppressive atmosphere of the game thanks to the original ‘dual’ soundtrack co-created by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski. Yamaoka-san is a legendary Japanese composer best known for his work on the Silent Hill series; Reikowski is a Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominee who worked on such acclaimed horror games as Blair Witch, Layers of Fear, and Observer. Now they join their creative forces for the music and songs of The Medium.

Check out The Medium’s latest trailer below:

The Medium will be available on January 28, 2021 for Xbox Series and PC. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.