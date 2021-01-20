New FIFA 21 Update Patch Now Available For Consoles

EA Sports has now released a new update for the console versions of FIFA 21. This is the same update that was released on PC earlier this month.



The update is number 8 for FIFA 21 and it’s now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.



The official patch notes were revealed over on the FIFA forums. You can read the full details posted down below.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:



Made several adjustments to the Team Press D-Pad Tactic. Decreased the amount of time the Team Press D-Pad Tactic can be active for, before requiring cooldown, from 20 seconds to 15 seconds. Once Team Press is requested, its effect takes 2 seconds to activate. In situations where the defending team is using Team Press and recovers possession, Team Press will not automatically remain active on the following loss of possession.

Made several adjustments to Stepover and Reverse Step Over Skill Moves. Both Skill Moves are no longer considered Easy Skill Moves and will be less effective when chained together while moving. The animations for both Skill Moves have been slowed down. Decreased player transition speed when exiting either Skill Move at forward angles.



Addressed the following issues:



The goalkeeper sometimes gets stuck to the net geometry and is unable to put the ball into play, resulting in matches not finishing within the expected time.

After a defender positioned themselves in front of the ball carrier following a heavy touch, the defender sometimes did not contest the ball.

Improved referee penalty kick logic in situations where the goalkeeper dives at the ball carrier’s feet.

Improved referee logic when making decisions in breakaway tackling situations outside of the box.

When a goalkeeper moved then stood still during a penalty kick, they could sometimes deflect the ball into their own net when it was hit directly at them. This does not affect other types of potential deflections that could occur.

In situations where the ball carrier would start a shooting animation, but the shot was canceled in time, the defender could sometimes perform an unintended blocking animation.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:



In online matches, players will no longer see their opponent’s equipped Ball Item, they will instead always see their own.

Co-Op Squad Battles matches can now be paused during gameplay by either player.

Co-Op Squad Battles matches no longer have a pause limit.

Addressed the following issues:



After claiming FUT Coins from Team Event Objectives, the overall FUT Coin total did not increase until FUT was exited and re-entered. The correct amount of FUT Coins was being claimed, this issue only impacted when the display of the overall total would increase.

When a previously locked Objective group was unlocked, it continued to display as locked until the player exited and re-entered FUT.

The Co-Op widget could stop responding after the Pricing filter was used during a Transfer Market search.

After engaging with the Recommended Consumable Search option found in the Radial Menu, not all menu navigation button callouts were functioning as expected.

If a Co-Op Lobby guest left the Lobby while the Host was opening a pack, the Host’s menu background would incorrectly display.

When previewing Goal Music, Chant, Anthem, and Crowd Items in My Stadium, the audio would reset if the previewed Item was selected.

The progress UI would animate every time the Community Event screen was visited.

Updated Competitor Mode description.

The Club name was incorrectly displayed when viewing Player Ratings in the pause menu.

Updated the FUT Champions Qualification Points icon displayed on the Weekend League details screen.

Trophies displayed in Milestone Objectives were not facing in the correct direction.

Updated background on the pop up that displays when choosing a Season reward that has multiple choices.

When a Community Event was completed, the UI did not display correctly.

Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur in a Co-Op lobby.

Repetitive commentary could occur during some corner kicks.

Career Mode

Made the following change:



The potential quality of Youth Players is now more aligned with the general football region that they come from.

Addressed the following issues:



Player OVRs could remain unrealistically high in their 30s, resulting in players retiring seemingly at their peak.

Addressed further instances of Strikers taking too long to be retrained as Center Forwards.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:



Some hairstyles did not display correctly.

Updated a typo on the message that displays when discarding items.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:



A Virtual Pro’s customized boot colors did not always save.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:



Updated badges, kits, 2D portraits, stadiums, and ad boards.

Added 34 new Starheads and updated 29 existing Starheads which will be activated at a later date through a Server Release. Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.



Addressed the following issues:



The Nike Serie A TIM Merlin 2019 Hi Vis ball did not display a shadow in game.

The inactivity timer did not start while the Origin overlay was active in some online matches.

—

As mentioned in a previous PItch Notes article, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 21 will not always have the same change list as their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One equivalents. The following Title Update #7 changes will apply to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 21 only.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:



[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Reduced the speed at which the ball travels when performing Driven or Driven Ground crosses.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only]Decreased how accurate a volley can be if the ball is reaching the shot taker at a high speed.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Further improved interception logic in situations where the defending player is directly in the ball’s path.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Decreased player transition speed into a Fake Shot while Sprinting, after the Skill Move was successfully requested.

Addressed the following issues:



[PS5 and XS|X Only] In rare instances, players would teleport during a non-gameplay foul scene following an advantage.

[PS5 and XS|X Only] Improved animation selection logic when attempting to make a save as a player-controlled goalkeeper.

[PS5 and XS|X Only] Sometimes, fouls around the edge of the box were resulting in seemingly incorrect ball placement for the following set piece.

[PS5 and XS|X Only] Improved referee logic in situations where a professional foul is committed by the last player in defense, impacting a potential attacking opportunity.

[PS5 and XS|X Only] Adjusted referee logic to better evaluate when a yellow card should be given.

[PS5 and XS|X Only] In some cases, referees did not make the correct foul call following a physical contest or Standing Tackle.

[PS5 and XS|X Only] Reduced some instances of the ball carrier stumbling after minimal physical contact in the box.

[PS5 and XS|X Only] In some situations, a player who was attempting to intercept a pass would incorrectly move their foot away from the ball.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:



[PS5 and XSX|S Only] When loading a Squad Battles match, the Opponent’s Squad screen sometimes disappeared too quickly.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] A potential stability issue could occur when the Captain invited a friend to the Co-Op Lobby.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] The Add A Guest button callout UI was overlapped in Friendlies and Online Draft match lobbies.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:



[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Made the Schedule Rules easier to view while on the Weekly Schedule screen for Training.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Adjusted Training UI to emphasize potential Sharpness gains where appropriate.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Updated the Interactive Match Sim UI when penalty kicks and penalty kick shootouts occur.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Added the ability to select a player for a Training Drill when they were already selected for a Training Drill. Doing so will prompt a confirmation pop-up.

Addressed the following issues:



[PS5 and XSX|S Only] The Achieve a High Finish Board Objective incorrectly displayed as the Qualify For Europe Board Objective.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] An incorrect Press Conference question could sometimes be asked after the player won their respective league competition.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Emails regarding unsettled youth players did not contain a shortcut to the Youth Academy.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Improved transitions between Training Drills.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Negotiation scenes were displaying identical and incorrect Managers for both teams.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] The Golden Boot Award News story sometimes displayed incorrect text.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] When a Youth Player became unsettled, two emails would be sent to the player controlled manager instead of one.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] In Player Career, the Virtual Pro’s Matches Played statistic was not tracking correctly when matches were partially simulated, and the Virtual Pro was substituted out of the match before the simulation took place.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] A typo was on the Development Plans tutorial screen.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:



[PS5 and XSX|S Only] In some instances, the post match Event Progress screen would incorrectly state that there were two or four Captains on the same team, instead of one.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Drop In VOLTA SQUADS lobbies were not correctly disbanding after dropping below the minimum number of players.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] In Featured Battles, after hitting a Milestone, the ‘Next Reward’ displayed was the reward you had just earned.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] The post match Recruitment screen could become visually corrupted if a player didn’t have a ‘Known As’ name defined.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] The “Claim Reward” text was difficult to read on the Objectives screen.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] In certain languages, some of the Objective descriptions were being cut off.

[PS5 and XSX|S Only] Sometimes, VOLTA COINS and Skill Points did not immediately update on menu UI following match completion. This was a visual issue only and players were getting the correct amount of VOLTA COINS and Skill Points.



FIFA Online

Made the following changes:

