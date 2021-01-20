Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny demo now live in Japan

Disgaea fans excited for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny can now download the demo for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Switch via the Nintendo eShop in Japan.

Disgaea 6 demo will feature the opening parts of the game, giving fans a slight taste of what to expect when the game launches on January 28, 2021, in Japan. One of the new features to look forward to in the latest Disgaea title is the Demonic Intelligence and Auto Battle. Fans who play the demo will be able to carry over the data when the full game launches next week.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will be available in North America sometime in summer 2021 for both Switch and PS4.