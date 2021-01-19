Xbox Game Pass adds The Yakuza Remastered Collection, The Medium, and more by the end of January

Final Fantasy XV, Indivisible, and more games leaving XGP by the end of January

Microsoft is pleased to announce today that several new games will be added to Xbox Game Pass for both Console and PC by the end of January, including The Yakuza Remastered Collection, The Medium, and more.

Additionally, there will be several games as well that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass by the end of January 2021 and this includes Final Fantasy XV, Indivisible, and more.

Here are more details, via Microsoft:

January 21

Control (PC) – After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the Director struggling to regain control. This third-person, action-adventure game will challenge you to master a combination of supernatural abilities that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

January 26

Cyber Shadow (Android, Console, and PC) [email protected] – The world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms. A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started the path to perpetual ruin. Slash through the techno hordes, leap past traps, and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity. Only you can unlock the secrets to your clan’s ancient powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential Ninja Action game.

January 28

The Medium (Xbox Series X|S and PC) [email protected] – Available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an abandoned hotel resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.



■ In Case You Missed It

What Remains of Edith Finch (Android) [email protected] (Available Now) – What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of short stories about a family in Washington state. Follow Edith as she explores her family history through these stories and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive.

■ Downloadable Content / Game Updates

January 21

Rainbow Six Siege Road to S.I. – The new Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2020 event, Road to S.I., starts January 21 and features competitive play for teams fighting for the championship title. Game Pass members and all players can join the program’s standard track at home and play any operator, even those you don’t own in the stadium. Find more details here.

January 26

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition “Lords of the West” Downloadable Content – You can use your member discount to save 10 percent on the upcoming Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition downloadable content “Lords of the West,” coming January 26.

■ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Claim your Perks by going to the Perks gallery on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android!

Smite – January 26 (Not available in Japan) – Smite Season 8 starts January 26! Get started on the Battleground with the Season 8 Starter Pass which includes Gods, skins, and more.

■ Xbox Game Pass Quests

All through January, we’re doubling the points you can earn from Ultimate Quests for EA Play and Xbox Series X|S Optimized titles. You can still earn the double points playing on an Xbox One console too!

Try this weekly Ultimate Quest now for double points:

Mass Effect: Andromeda – 100 points: Kill 15 Enemies

■ Leaving January 29