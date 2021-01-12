The Medium adds ray-tracing and NVIDIA DLSS

Bloober Team announced today that when The Medium launches on January 28, it will support ray-tracing and NVIDIA DLSS.

With ray-tracing coming to the PC version of The Medium, players can look forward to stunning real-time ray tracing reflections and shadows. Additionally, NVIDIA DLSS will also make the gameplay much smoother along with ray-tracing. There’s currently no word if the Xbox Series version will be getting ray-tracing support.

The Medium will utilize the full potential of the latest version of the Unreal Engine 4, alongside Microsoft DirectX Raytracing and NVIDIA DLSS technology at launch, to deliver stunning real-time ray tracing reflections and shadows to showcase one of the most graphically immersive worlds and most ambitious projects from Bloober Team. With the latest tech and support from NVIDIA, The Medium brings fresh ideas and unique gameplay, all with petrifying ray-traced visuals powered by DLSS throughout the horror game’s mind-bending challenges and eerie puzzles simultaneously in two realities.

Check out below the new trailer that features the ray-tracing support of The Medium:

The Medium will be available on January 28 for Xbox Series consoles and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store at $49.99. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.