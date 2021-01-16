Tennis World Tour 2 1.06 Patch Notes Arrive

Big Ant Studios has now released yet another new update for Tennis World Tour 2. It comes with two new players and more.



The patch enables you to download for a price two new players coming next week. If you get the DLC, you’ll be able to play as Juan Martin Del Potro and Victoria Azarenka.



They also mentioned that an even bigger patch will be available for Tennis World Tour 2 in March.



Anyway, you can read the patch notes for update 1.06 below. Info was taken from the game’s official Twitter page.

-Added officially licensed clothing sets to equipment

-Added save data upload functionality

-Add coin rewards for all modes

-Add more randomization to opponent uniforms in career

-Improved UI

-Information added to career mode based on user feedback

-Improved audio

-Improvements and fixes based on user feedback, including the correct ball launcher sound and a fix or TBT BGM anomaly

-Improved AI reactions after serve

-Improved doubles

-Corrected multiple volleys and general volley shot direction choices to improve the overall flow of doubles matches

-Stability improvements

-Resolved issues that were causing game non-progression or freezing

