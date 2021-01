IO Interactive released today the launch trailer for Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Stadia on January 20. As for the Switch version, it will be available via the cloud.

Check out the Hitman 3 launch trailer below:

Check back with us this week for our review coverage. Stay tuned!