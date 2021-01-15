Hitman 3 – Cloud Version launches January 20

IO Interactive is pleased to announce today that Hitman 3 will be coming to Switch via Cloud on January 20 via the eShop, the same day the non-cloud version releases for other platforms.

Similar to Control that debuted on Switch a couple of months ago, players must have a stable internet in order to play Hitman 3 via Cloud. Additionally, those who have a Stadia can also play the game on the cloud.

Here’s an overview of the game, via IO Interactive:

Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits. Enjoy unrivalled freedom and complete your objectives as the game world reacts to everything you do. IO Interactive’s award-winning Glacier technology powers Hitman III‘s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability. – Become Agent 47 – Suit up for a spy-thriller adventure where all of your deadly abilities are put to the test.

– Freedom of Approach – Your deadliest weapon is creativity. Unlock new gear and up your game on highly replayable missions.

– World of Assassination – Travel a living, breathing world, flush with shady characters and deadly opportunities.

Hitman 3 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on January 20. Check back with us during the release week for our review coverage. Stay tuned.