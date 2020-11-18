New Tennis World Tour 2 Update Patch Notes Released

Big Ant Studios has now released the latest update to Tennis World Tour 2. Several gameplay areas have been improved.



The new Tennis World Tour 2 update finally fixes the local 2 player camera. This had been an issue at launch, but now we can play the mode properly.



It has also been mentioned that players Kenin and Pliskova are coming to the game at a later date. We’ll be sure to see these players in the game soon.



Big Ant Studios announced the patch 5 notes on Twitter. You can read the full details posted down below.

-Added rematch option for exhibition mode matches

-Added ‘No Input’ feedback for shots played without input

-Added more audio settings

-Added monitor select (PC Only)

-Turned second serve accuracy on max power serves

-Tuned grunts on slice shots

-Improved doubles

-Improved net play

-Improved underarm serve animation

-Increased XP rewards for lower tier career matches

-Appropriate animation chosen for drop shots

-Corrected the ‘This is Mine Trophy/Achievement’ issue

-Corrected camera switching in local multiplayer

-General stability improvements



Tennis World Tour 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.