Tennis World Tour 2 Serving Up For PS5 And Xbox Series X/S Next Year

NACON and Big Ant Studios have announced that Tennis World Tour 2 will be released for the new next generation consoles in early 2021.



To be more specific, Tennis World Tour 2 will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in March 2021. It will include the base game, additional content and several gameplay improvements.

It has also been announced that the players of Sofia Kenin and Karolina Plíšková should now be available for in the Annual DLC Pass.



Juan Martin Del Potro and Victoria Azarenka will also be paid DLC and they will be coming to the game in January 2021.



Lastly, six new players, new equipment, new uniforms and one new arena is to be added to the game in March 2021 as part of the fourth paid DLC offering.



To learn more what the game has to offer, you can read the press release details down below. The non next-gen version of the game is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.