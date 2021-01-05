SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom- Rehydrated Coming To Mobile

It has now been announced that the game called SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom- Rehydrated is coming to mobile devices.



SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom- Rehydrated already came out last year for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game is a remaster of the PS2 original.



The game will now be available on January 21st, 2021 for Android and iOS users. The game is already available to pre-order via Google Play and the App Store.



To know more about this announcement, you can read the press release details posted down below.

“After the success of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated on PC and consoles, THQ Nordic family member HandyGames teamed up with Nickelodeon to bring SpongeBob SquarePants to iOS and Android as a premium title. Launching January 21, the world’s most beloved sea dweller is getting ready to save Bikini Bottom on mobile device, and he brought all his friends (and enemies) to join in on the fun. Prepare yourself, for there is evil afoot!

The spongetacular remake of this fan-favorite title will have players battle raging robots with bubble blasting abilities and show the evil Plankton once and for all that the secret formula belongs to no one other than Mr. Krabs himself. Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and use each one’s unique set of skills. Run, bounce, and underpants-bungee-jump through Bikini Bottom and meet countless characters from the beloved television series. The battle is on!“

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated on mobile will cost you only $9.99.