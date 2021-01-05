PlayStation Now adds The Crew 2, Surviving Mars, and Frostpunk this January

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that three titles are now available on PlayStation Now: The Crew 2, Surviving Mars, and Frostpunk: Console Edition.

PlayStation Now is a streaming service by Sony for the PlayStation 4 and PC that allows their subscriber to stream or download across 800 PlayStation 4, PS2, and PS3 games. A seven-day free trial is available for those who want to try the service or subscriber for $9.99 a month or $59.99 annually.

Here’s an overview of each of the games, via Sony:

The Crew 2

In The Crew 2, take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. With a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats, and planes to choose from, experience the unbridled thrill and adrenaline-pumping excitement of competing across the entire USA as you test your skills in a wide range of driving disciplines. Record every heart-pounding, asphalt-melting moment and share them with the simple push of a button—fame is yours to take!

The Crew 2 is available to play on PlayStation Now until July 5, 2021.

Surviving Mars

Discover a planet’s secrets as you work to build a sustainable colony on the face of Mars. Use drones to prepare for human colonists, then make sure to balance colonist personalities as you create habitable living areas in grand domes, make discoveries, and build a new society. But colonizing a hostile world challenges you to build carefully and the planet hides secrets, both good and bad. Best of luck, pioneer.

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Enjoy a complex strategic challenge alongside a rich narrative in this alternative take on the nineteenth-century industrial revolution. Heat means life as you construct and maintain a steam-fueled Victorian city in this social survival game.

Search for intel, supplies and survivors to expand your society’s population. Research new technologies to develop advanced infrastructure, including self-powered automatons, airships and more to help you survive the overwhelming cold. Whether you’re an enlightened ruler or an iron-fisted tyrant, you’ll discover choices in this world aren’t as easy as they seem.