Star War Knights of the Old Republic II coming to iOS and Android on December 18

Aspyr Media revealed today that Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will finally come to both iOS via the AppStore and Android via Google Play on December 18.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will retail for $14.99. For Star Wars fans who missed out on the KOTOR series, the first game, Knights of the Old Republic, is available on smartphones as well.

“Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to them,” said Aspyr Media vice president of publishing Elizabeth Howard in a press release. “We’re proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms.”

Here’s an overview of Knights of the Old Republic II for iOs and Android, via Aspyr Media:

Set five years after the events from the award-winning Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, players will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision—follow the light side or succumb to the dark. – Choose the light or the dark side of the Force as you progress through the story.

– The choices made will affect the player’s character, their party and those who may join the quest.

– Add fan favorite characters to your party including HK-47, Canderous Ordo, and Kreia!

– Optimized for mobile play with new touch screen controls.

Check out the trailer below:

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is available now for Xbox, PC, and Mac.