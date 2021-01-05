Ys IX: Monstrum Nox demo now available for PS4

NIS America and developer Falcom released today the playable demo for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store.

The PS4 demo will allow players to explore two key locations and experiment with Gifts and Monstrums.

Here’s an overview of the demo:

“Take a glimpse into the mysterious city of Balduq with this Ys IX: Monstrum Nox demo,” the demo description reads. “Choose between one of two key locations to explore, and experiment with the brand-new Gifts and Monstrums before your full adventure begins.”

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be available for PS4 on February 2 in North America, February 5 in Europe, followed by Switch and PC via Steam sometime this Summer.