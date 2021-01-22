Genshin Impact version 1.3 launches February 3

miHoYo announced today that Genshin Impact will be getting version 1.3 on February 3 that adds the Lantern Rite New Year seasonal event and more.

In addition to the new seasonal event, players will also experience new customization features and further optimizations. The Archive will also be expanded to include information on discovered creatures and defeated enemies.

Here’s an overview of Genshin Impact version 1.3, via miHoYo:

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven major cities in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover. Further cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released as the game progresses.

In the upcoming seasonal event included with version 1.3, Travelers will find themselves welcoming Teyvat’s New Year in Liyue’s biggest annual festival, Lantern Rite. Travelers will be able to immerse themselves in this age-old tradition by assisting Liyue’s locals with various preparations for the festivities and, of course, by attending the grand ceremony on the night of the first full moon of the year. During this ceremony, countless lanterns will light up the night sky, carrying the wishes of every household into the heavens. Meanwhile, the bustling streets of Liyue will be lined with food stalls and festive activities exclusive to Lantern Rite, including an all-new tower defense strategy game — Theater Mechanicus.

The Lantern Rite will also mark the arrival of Xiao, the Vigilant Yaksha, as a new 5-star playable character. Wielding a polearm and the power of Anemo, Xiao is a fierce adeptus warrior whose elemental burst grants him increased damage at the cost of continuously draining his health. During the Lantern Rite, Travelers will have the chance to accompany Xiao for a day in the life of a guardian of Liyue, offering a rare glimpse into his life of solitude over the past millennia.

Generous resources and rewards will be available from the events in Version 1.3 to fully prepare Travelers for a new year of adventure in Teyvat. During the Lantern Rite period, Travelers can claim 10 free Intertwined Fates via a daily login event and obtain over 1,600 Primogems and plenty of resources, including the Crown of Insight, by completing other festive events. Furthermore, Travelers will also have a chance to choose one free 4-star character from Liyue to add to their party.

New customization features and further optimizations will also be introduced with the upcoming version. The Archive will be expanded to include information on discovered creatures and defeated enemies, and Travelers will also be able to showcase up to eight of their characters via their Profile screen. Finally, a new gadget called the Parametric Transformer will provide a means of transmuting excess resources, turning them into something useful.