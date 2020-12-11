Returnal announced for PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque are pleased to announce Returnal for PS5 at this year’s The Game Awards 2020.

Returnal is a third-person roguelike shooter that will be available for PlayStation 5 on March 19, 2021. It features intense third-person combat, a haunting narrative, and more. With the game coming exclusively for PlayStation 5, expect it to take advantage of the console’s fast loading, haptic feedback, 3D audio, and adaptive triggers.

Housemarquee has been known for games like Resogun, Matterfall, Stardust, and Dead Nation.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sony:

Break the cycle of chaos on an always-changing alien planet. After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated—forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time. Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth. – Intense Combat – Fight to survive in this third-person roguelike shooter. Take on ruthless enemies in explosive, bullet hell-fueled combat.

– Thrilling Exploration – Manage equipment and resources carefully – every time you die, you restart from the beginning. Scavenge alien tech for upgrades to enhance your abilities in future cycles.

– Haunting Narrative – Piece together fragments of Selene’s memories as she seeks out answers. Forge a personal connection with the planet as you explore its constantly evolving and decaying terrain. PlayStation 5 Features – Fast Loading – Jump through portals between worlds with the PlayStation 5 system’s ultra-high speed SSD. Get back into the action with near-instant load speeds that won’t leave you waiting to restart after you die.

– Adaptive Triggers – Switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger—go straight from aiming down sights to your gun’s alternative fire.

– Haptic Feedback – Sense in-game actions big and small—while exploring fragments of Selene’s memories, or when firing visceral alien weapons.

– Tempest 3D AudioTech – Hear the action from every direction in 3D Audio—bullets flying past you, enemies circling overhead, or unseen foes creeping up behind you.



Check out below the gameplay trailer for Returnal: