Kenny Omega Talks Briefly About The AEW Video Game

Current AEW Champion, Kenny Omega, has now shared some more details about the upcoming AEW video game.



During an interview with IGN Japan, Omega shared some of the game modes that fans will expect to see in the AEW video game.



Some of the modes you can explore include a campaign mode, create-a-wrestler as well as multiplayer.



The only mode that won’t be in the game is a GM mode. This is because this will be a dedicated mode to a smartphone game version of AEW. This other game is called AEW Elite GM.



Omega also said in the interview that the roster could be updated over time. This is because new wrestlers are added to the roster all the time in real life and he wants the game to feel updated.



Even though they want the game to come out in 2021, Omega says that they don’t want to rush it. The game will come out whenever it is ready.



