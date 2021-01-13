The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV coming to Switch on April 9

NIS America and developer Falcom announced today that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV will be released for Switch on April 9.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV first debuted on PlayStation 4 in September 2018 in Japan, followed by October 2020 in North America. Currently, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is also available for Switch, with no word whether the first two will come to Switch as well.

As for the PC version, there’s no release date announced yet.

Here’s an overview of Trails of Cold Steel IV for Switch, via NIS America: