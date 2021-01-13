Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition unboxing trailer released

IO Interactive released today an inside look at everything players will be getting when they purchase Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition on January 20, 2021.

The Deluxe Edition will have the following items:

Director Commentary by Mattias Engström

Digital Soundtracks for all three HITMAN games

Deluxe Suit & Items

Deluxe Escalations

Additionally, players who pre-order the game will receive the Trinity Pack, which includes new suits, briefcases, and weapons.

Death Awaits. Agent 47 returns in HITMAN 3, the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy.

Check out below the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition unboxing video trailer by IO Interactive:

Hitman 3 will be available on January 20, 2021, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. A Switch version will be available via cloud streaming.

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.