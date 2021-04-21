Xbox Game Pass adds Destroy All Humans, Second Extinction, and more

Microsoft announced today several titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC by the end of April, which includes Destroy All Humans, Second Extinction, and more.

Additionally, at least six games will be leaving the catalog by April 30. They are the following games: Endless LEgend, For the King, Fractured Minds, Levelhead, Moving Out, and Thumper.

Available Today

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – Now available on Day One! Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field on Xbox One and in 4K 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Lead your ballplayer to the pros in Road to the Show as a two-way star or aim for Diamond Dynasty glory and face your friends on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with cross-platform play.

April 22

Phogs! (PC) [email protected] – In Phogs! you play as a duo of dogs on a captivating, puzzle-filled adventure. Linked by a stretchy belly, you’ll need to bark, bite, and bounce your way through obstacles set across the themed worlds of Food, Sleep, and Play. Play through your entire fun-filled adventure in co-op or single-player exploring 24 fantastical levels stuffed with exciting challenges and creatures to play with.

April 28

Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – Second Extinction tasks you and up to two friends with fighting bloodthirsty mutant dinosaurs in a bid to reclaim Earth. But be warned: These carnivores have an appetite for war. The game takes place on a large-scale map where each region has a unique threat level. As the community lowers the threat level, the dinosaur menace retreats. Fail to keep the hordes at bay, however, and you’ll face increased threats, more dangerous enemies, and the chance of emergence events that will test your limits.

April 29

Destroy All Humans via Xbox Game Pass (Cloud, Console, and PC) – The cult-classic returns! Invade 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest human DNA and bring down the U.S. government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities and reduce their cities to rubble with your flying saucer!

April 30

Fable III (Cloud) – Lead a revolution to take control of Albion, fight alongside your people, and experience love and loss while preparing to defend the kingdom against a looming threat. Your choices as ruler will lead to consequences felt across the entire land.

(Cloud) – Lead a revolution to take control of Albion, fight alongside your people, and experience love and loss while preparing to defend the kingdom against a looming threat. Your choices as ruler will lead to consequences felt across the entire land. Fable Anniversary (Cloud) – As the best-selling RPG on the original Xbox, Fable pioneered every player’s choice having a consequence. With Fable Anniversary, a spectacular HD remaster of the original Fable, players will be reminded of why the franchise is so special and unique. All new textures and 3D models, an entirely new lighting system, a slick new interface, achievements, and all the content from The Lost Chapters, make Fable Anniversary the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike!

■ Xbox Game Pass for PC Adds 100 More Iconic PC Games

It’s been an amazing few months for Xbox Game Pass for PC! With our new family at Bethesda, frequent PC game additions to our library, and an EA Play membership at no additional charge, Xbox Game Pass for PC has added more than 100 iconic PC games. Now is a great time to play (or if you’re new to Xbox Game Pass for PC, get your first month for $1)!

■ More Cloud-Enabled Games with Xbox Touch Controls

Ultimate members can now enjoy customized Xbox Touch Controls on six more games!

Banjo-Kazooie

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Double Dragon Neon

Killer Queen Black

Overcooked! 2

Wreckfest

■ Downloadable Content / Game Updates

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – The United States Civilization (Available Now) – Xbox Game Pass members can save 10% or complete the 50 State Challenge (available for a limited time) to earn the United States as a playable civilization in Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. The United States Civilization provides a broad range of new content including: a unique explorer and home city, nine units, two buildings, and home city shipment cards specific to the United States.

(Available Now) – Xbox Game Pass members can save 10% or complete the 50 State Challenge (available for a limited time) to earn the United States as a playable civilization in Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. The United States Civilization provides a broad range of new content including: a unique explorer and home city, nine units, two buildings, and home city shipment cards specific to the United States. Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update IV – France & Benelux (Available Now) – World Update IV: France, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg brings high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for two of Europe’s most iconic cities, Paris and Amsterdam, including three new meticulously hand-crafted airports (Megeve, Nice and Rotterdam), and much more.

(Available Now) – World Update IV: France, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg brings high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for two of Europe’s most iconic cities, Paris and Amsterdam, including three new meticulously hand-crafted airports (Megeve, Nice and Rotterdam), and much more. Sea of Thieves: Season Two (Available Now) – The second Sea of Thieves Season sweeps in with a wealth of new content! Join your fellow pirates to tackle the latest trials and deeds, conquer trade routes and forts of fortune, embark upon new events, and claim dozens of rewards! Learn more here.

(Available Now) – The second Sea of Thieves Season sweeps in with a wealth of new content! Join your fellow pirates to tackle the latest trials and deeds, conquer trade routes and forts of fortune, embark upon new events, and claim dozens of rewards! Learn more here. Spiritfarer: Free Lily Update (Available Now) – In this small yet important addition to Spiritfarer’s main game, Stella meets Lily, the Butterfly Spirit! Stella’s new spirit friend is revealed to be an important figure from her past who will help our hero gain perspective on her life as she approaches the touching conclusion to her journey…

■ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Visit the Perks gallery on your console, Xbox App on PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app to claim this new Perk:

Warframe: Excalibur Jade Bundle (Available Now) – Get instant access to Xbox-exclusive customizations and adorn your arsenal with a new Warframe skin, Weapon skin and much more!

Don’t forget to also claim your Apex Legends Have Faith weapon charm before May 3!

■ Xbox Game Pass Quests

Don’t forget: You can still earn 2x points for select Hidden Easter Egg-themed monthly Xbox Game Pass Quests in April. That’s 150 points per Quest you can rack up, redeem, and use to spend on goodies like Xbox gift cards and more. And remember to claim your points for your completed Quests before the end of the month!

In addition, try out these weekly Xbox Game Pass Quests launching on April 20:

Costume Quest 2 (50 points): Collect 300 Candy

(50 points): Collect 300 Candy Sea of Thieves (25 points; Ultimate only): “Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen!” (Play the game.)

■ Leaving April 30