Fallen Legion Revenants demo now live for PS4 and Switch

Full game out on February 16, 2021 for both PS4 and Switch

NIS America and developer YummyYummyTummy released today the demo for Fallen Legion Revenants for both the PS4 and Switch.

Here’s a quick overview of the demo, via the PlayStation Store:

Your choices will decide the fates of many! Manipulate the castle above and lead heroes into battle in the world below in this real-time action RPG! Test your skill by playing through Chapter 1, and get an exclusive theme while you’re at it. Then continue your story in the full game by transferring your demo save data!

Fallen Legion Revenants will be available for PS4 and Switch on February 16, 2021, in North America whereas Europe will get it on February 19. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.

Check out the Fallen Legion Revenants demo trailer below: