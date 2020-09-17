Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny announced for Switch in North America

NIS America is pleased to announce Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny today for the Nintendo Switch in North America, while Japan gets both the PS4 and Switch.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will launch for both platforms on January 28, 2021, in Japan for 7,200 yen, and exclusively for Switch in North America sometime in the Summer of 2021.

For players in North America looking forward to Disgaea 6, a $99.99 Limited Edition will be available for pre-order starting today at NIS America Online Store.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nippon Ichi Software:

The first new Disgaea game in six years is here! Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one—a God of Destruction! Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans! Key Features – From Grave to Glory – Join Zed in his quest to rise above his lowly status and challenge a God of Destruction. Along the way, meet zany characters, explore chaotic new worlds, and discover the power of sibling bonds and determination.

– Undying and Unstoppable – Experience over-the-top tactical combat, complete with insane special attacks and a wide variety of allies to choose from. And when things get too hairy, use Super Reincarnation to keep trying until you succeed!

– A Netherworld for Everyone – Play at your leisure, and even on the go! With customizable gameplay features such as Auto, Retry, and Replay, both new and returning players can forge a HL-raising experience that fits their lifestyle. Diving into Disgaea has never been easier!

Check out the announcement trailer below: