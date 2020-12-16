Terminator: Resistance Enhanced coming to PS5 in 2021

Reef Entertainment and developer Teyon announced today that Terminator: Resistance Enhanced will be coming to PS5 on March 26, 2021.

Gamers who already owned the original Terminator: Resistance for PS4 will receive a free upgrade to Terminator Resistance: Enhanced for the PS5. One of the key features of the PS5 version is fast loading times, improved frame rates, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Reef Entertainment: