More WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster Additions Announced

2K Games has now announced even more wrestlers being added to the every growing roster of WWE 2K Battlegrounds.



As announced in a press release, the likes of Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, Diesel and Razor Ramon are some of the WWE Hall of Famers coming to WWE 2K Battlegrounds.



Wrestlers are being added via a free update so you don’t have to pay money to get them. Some wrestlers though will require some playing to unlock them though.



Many updates are coming to the game later this month as well as in January. You can read the full details posted down below.

Wednesday, December 23:

Ric Flair;

Sheamus;

Montez Ford (unlocked);

Sting (unlocked);

Holiday Arena.

Wednesday, December 30:

Diesel;

Razor Ramon;

Angelo Dawkins (unlocked);

Winter Bear Arena.

Wednesday, January 6:

Bret Hart;

Sami Zayn (unlocked).

Wednesday, January 13:

Chad Gable;

Akam (unlocked).

Wednesday, January 20:

Roddy Piper;

Fandango;

Rezar (unlocked).

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.