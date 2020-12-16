Ubisoft+ now available on Stadia

Ubisoft is pleased to announce today that its Ubisoft+ subscription service launches its multi-platform access model in beta on Google’s Stadia.

Subscribers in the US can now access Ubisoft+ on Stadia to play a growing library of Ubisoft titles including new releases like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Additionally, Ubisoft also announced that several Assasin’s Creed games – Origins, Syndicate, and Unity are available on Stadia for standalone purchase worldwide and for Ubisoft+ subscribers in the United States.

Starting today, subscribers in the US can link their account to Stadia at no additional cost beyond their current Ubisoft+ subscription at $14.99. During this beta, players can enjoy Ubisoft games across their devices and benefit from cross-platform progression for new titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising. New subscribers can purchase a subscription to Ubisoft+ on the Ubisoft Store. No Stadia Pro subscription is required.

To sign up for Ubisoft+, register now at ubisoft-plus.com.

For more information on Google Stadia, check out the official site.