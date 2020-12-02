No PS5 Stock To Be Available In Australia And NZ Until 2021

Well it looks like people living down under can no longer buy a PS5 before Christmas 2020. We will all have to wait until 2021.



Previously, PlayStation stated on Twitter that it hopes to get more PS5 stock before the end of 2020. After all, demand for the console has been really high as it’s sold out everywhere.



Unfortunately, it sounds like Australians and New Zealanders will have to wait for more stock until 2021. Kotaku Australia emailed Sony and they gave the response posted below.

“SIE Australia and New Zealand are pleased to have fulfilled all PS5 stock available to Australians and New Zealanders in 2020. We look forward to making more stock available in 2021.“

This is sad news as the only stock you can buy now is from greedy scalpers from many auction sites. It’s best just to wait as paying more than retail value is going to cost you a ton of money.



