Worms Rumble launch trailer released

Team17 released today the launch trailer for Worms Rumble, which is available today for PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam for $14.99.

Worms Rumble is an arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Gamers who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus will be able to get the PlayStation version free of charge until January 4, 2021.

Additionally, the release of Worms Rumble will give players access to three maps – “Missle Mall,” “Portal Park,” and “Transforming Towers.” – with free additional content and updates that will be released in the coming weeks and months. As far as the multiplayer mode goes, players will able to join Deathmatch, Last Worm Standing, and Last Squad Standing.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its developer Team17:

Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat. Get ready for frantic Deathmatches and intense Last Worm Standing! Use a variety of fan-favorite weapons like the Bazooka, Shotgun and Sheep Launcher plus all-new additions to the armory to bring the pain to your invertebrate opponents as you climb the ranks. Customize your worm, take part in challenges and seasonal events and experiment with new ways to play in The Lab. This is Worms, reinvented. Key Features – The First Real-Time Worms! – You won’t find any turn-based combat in Worms Rumble. Every round is in real-time! If your enemy is raining fire upon you, give them heck right back!

– 32-Player Cross-Platform Multiplayer – Play with friends online across console and PC. With Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing solo and squad battle royale modes available at launch!

– Classic Weapons with New Ways to Play – Arm yourself with new and returning fan-favorite weapons! With classics like the Bazooka, Holy Hand-grenade and Sheep launcher and the all-new Hammerhead, Plasma Blaster and Rocket shield.

– Events, Challenges, and “The Lab” – Take part in seasonal and community events, and daily challenges for additional XP and in-game rewards. And experiment with new gameplay mechanics and weapons in The Lab. Each week brings new experimental game modes with new fun ways to play!

– Player Customizations – Earn XP and in-game currency to unlock and purchase weapon skins, outfits, accessories and emotes! Mix and match to create your own personal style on the battlefield.

Check out the launch trailer below: