PS5 Teardown Video Gives Players an Idea of What to Expect

With only a couple weeks before the Nov. 12 release of PlayStation 5, Sony released a teardown video to give players an idea of what to expect.

The video, which shows Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony Interactive Entertainment hardware design division mechanical design department vice president, taking apart the new console with rather modest tools and suggests a number of things.

Perhaps the biggest difference is Sony focusing on problem areas found on the current PS4. With the ability to take it apart with relative ease, basic M2 slot for additional storage and dust catchers, it’s an exciting concept that will ideally lead to a long and prosperous generation for Sony.