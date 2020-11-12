Xbox Series X/S Launch Is The Biggest In Xbox History

It seems the launch of the Xbox Series X and S has been successful for Microsoft as it’s the biggest in Xbox history.



As you may know already, the Xbox Series X and S consoles launch in many countries around the world on November 10th. It appears Covid-19 did not prevent people from getting their consoles.



Xbox Head, Phil Spencer, shared the announcement of the big launch on Twitter. You can read his comments posted below.



“Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. “

The Xbox Series X has been pretty much pre-sold out for a while now. Microsoft is hoping to have more stock before Christmas. If you miss this shipment, more consoles are due out in early 2021.

Today also sees the release of the rival Sony PlayStation 5. Buying consoles in stores is not possible though, as orders are only being taken online this year due to Covid-19.