Devil May Cry 5 gets Vergil DLC today

Capcom is pleased to release today the much-awaited Vergil DLC for Devil May Cry 5.

The “Playable Character: Vergil” is available today for only $4.99. With the DLC, players will be able to play as Vergil across all 20 missions, Secret Missions, and the Bloody Palace.

For those who have purchased the Special Edition for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, the Vergil DLC is included in the game.

Here’s an overview of the DLC, via Capcom:

“Wield Yamato, Beowulf, Mirage Blade, and powerful Devil Trigger forms as Vergil takes on all 20 Missions, Secret Missions, and the brutal Bloody Palace!

Additionally, Capcom released the Devil May Cry 5 Vergil DLC launch trailer as well, which you can watch below:

Devil May Cry 5 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.