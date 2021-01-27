The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed to 2022

Daedelic Entertainment announced today that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will not be making its originally planned 2021 release as the game has been delayed to 2022.

Additionally, Daedelic Entertainment also announced today that they have signed a co-publishing and distribution agreement with NACON. With two companies joining forces, players can guarantee that the game will meet the expectations of fans of The Lord of the Rings and fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles. The universe will be faithfully represented thanks to the partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that holds the adaptation rights to the novel series by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action-adventure. Take on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to him. Climb, leap and sneak your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. Gollum is skillful and sly, but also torn by his split personality. It is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing: